TEHRAN–A fishery museum will be established in Bandar-e Anzali, northern Gilan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The old building of the city’s fishery department, which is over 150 years old, is planned to be turned into a museum, Vali Jahani said on Wednesday.

The fishing educational and research tools in the province, which are almost 100 years old, deserve to go on display and receive better maintenance, the official added.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the north, Gilan, in the far past, was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE.

Sophisticated Rasht, the capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action–it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain, including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

ABU/AM

