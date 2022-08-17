 Oldest Zilou in Iran undergoes restoration

TEHRAN—Iran’s oldest Zilou, which formerly covered the congregational hall of a mosque in Meybod, has undergone restoration in the ancient oasis city.

“This valuable work is the only three-color Zilou in Iran, white, blue, and red, which measures 740 x 314 cm, with twenty-four special patterns, in two rows of 12,” the official explained.

In 2019, Meybod celebrated becoming a world city for Zilou, a status given by the WCC-APR after its experts probed the in-house expertise that has been passed down from generation to generation across the city.

According to UNESCO, Meybod is a remarkable example of the viability and transmission of human beings’ collective thoughts from different generations to the present one.

“What is significant in the city of Meybod is the regularity of city planning. The anatomy and spatial structure of the city show original plans which conform with the old Iranian city planning.”

