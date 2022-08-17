Tehran orchestra to perform symphonic poem “Alamdar”

TEHRAN – The Tehran Symphonic Orchestra will perform the symphonic poem “Alamdar” at Vahdat Hall for five nights from September 5.

Composed by Iranian musical prodigy Puria Khadem, “Alamdar” (“The Standard-Bearer”) is about Hazrat Abbas (AS), the brother of Imam Hussein (AS) and the standard-bearer of the Imam’s group in the Ashura battle in 680, during which the Imam and his companions were martyred.

Bardia Kiaras will conduct the orchestra, which will be accompanied by vocalist Puria Akhavas and a choir of veteran singers. Actor Parviz Parastui, who is also the producer of the program, will do the narration.

Hossein Parsai is scheduled to direct the dramatic show along with the performances. The dramatic piece has been composed in 11 stages by Mohammadreza Kuhestani and will be choreographed by Ali Barati.

The performances will take place as a result of collaboration between the Rudaki Foundation and the Khademin Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) Charity Organization, which is being handled by Olympic gold medalist wrestler Rasul Khadem, Puria’s father, and Parastui.

The performances will be organized to raise funds for the poor across the country.

The Tehran Symphonic Orchestra performed “Alamdar” at Vahdat Hall during a charity concert in September 2020.

Earlier in November 2015, the Tehran Symphonic Orchestra performed “Alamdar” under the baton of Ali Rahbari at Vahdat Hall.

“I believe this 16-year-old boy is a champion of music composition,” Rahbari said after the performance.

“This is a great honor that Puria’s father, Rasul Khadem supports his son in music. Rasul Khadem won a gold medal in sports, and I hope his son wins a gold medal in music,” he added.

The composition was also performed the same year by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Rauf Abdullayev in Baku.

Photo: Bardia Kiaras conducts the Tehran Symphonic Orchestra performing the symphonic poem “Alamdar” at Vahdat Hall on September 28, 2020. (Moj/Mohsen Abolqasem)

