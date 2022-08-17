Ally Condie takes Persian readers on “The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe”

TEHRAN – “The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe”, a novel by American author of young adult and middle-grade fiction Ally Condie, has been published in Persian.

Peydayesh is the publisher of the 2019 book rendered into Persian by Arezu Moqaddas.

Who do you become when you have nothing left to lose? There is something that Poe Blythe, the seventeen-year-old captain of the Outpost’s last mining ship, wants far more than the gold they extract from the Serpentine River: revenge.

Poe has vowed to annihilate the river raiders who robbed her of everything two years ago. But as she navigates the treacherous waters of the Serpentine and realizes there might be a traitor among her crew, she must also reckon with who she has become, who she wants to be, and the ways love can change and shape you. Even - and especially - when you think all is lost.

The novel has received critical acclaim.

“A compelling, serpentine journey into the heart of grief, the way it can threaten to destroy, and what it looks like to survive,” Sabaa Tahir, New York Times bestselling author of “An Ember in the Ashes”, has said.

“With its wonderful subversion of gender tropes and achingly real characters, ‘The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe’ takes readers on an epic journey to unearth life’s true treasures. Ally Condie has knocked it out of the park.” Renée Ahdieh, bestselling author of “Smoke in the Sun” and “The Wrath & the Dawn”, has stated.

Condie is a former high school English teacher who lives with her husband, three sons and one daughter outside of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Ally Condie’s novel “The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe”.

