Iran win U20 World Championships team title

TEHRAN – Iran freestyle wrestling team defended their title at the U20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Iran finished with 159 points, 17 ahead of the U.S. which was the leader after the first day of the competition.

India finished at the top for the first time in the history of U20 Worlds, claiming the third position with 112 points.

It won seven medals with six bronze and one silver; the haul being the most for the nation in any edition.

Asian champion Amirhossein Firouzpour won the gold medal at 92kg, thus making it two in a row as he won the gold medal at 86kg in Ufa as well.

The second gold for Iran was won by Amirreza Masoumi as he defeated Mahendra GAIKWAD (IND) 13-2 in the 125kg final. For the second straight year, Masoumi has won a world title as he clinched the U17 gold in Budapest last year.

Masoumi, son of 2009 world silver medalist Fardin, unleashed his attacking style in Sofia and won all his bouts via technical superiority.

Armin Habibzadeh also lost to Japanese Yuto Nishiuchi 5-3in the final match of the 61kg final.

Sobhan Yari had won a gold in the 79kg on Tuesday.

Ahmad Mohammadnejhad in 57kg, Hossein Mohammad Aghaei in 70kg, and Amirali Azarpira had also claimed three bronze medals.