ICCIMA’s new media center director, deputy head for international affairs appointed

TEHRAN – Gholam-Hossein Shafei, the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), appointed Amir Ashtiani Araghi as the new director of Media and Communications Center of the chamber.

Also, Mojtaba Modarres-Zadeh, the ICCIMA Secretary General, appointed Alireza Yavari as the chamber’s deputy head for international affairs.

The ceremony to introduce the new deputy head and the new director was participated by Modarres-Zadeh and also ICCIMA Deputy Head Hossein Selhavarzi.

Addressing the ceremony, Modarres-Zadeh spoke about the position of the chamber as the axis of the country's development and considered public relations to have the most important role in line with the missions of the ICCIMA.

Ashtiani Araghi, for his turn, expounded upon his plans and objectives for the ICCIMA Media and Communications Center, and expressed hope that through group work and the support of other departments of the chamber, the activities of this center will be developed.

MA/MA