What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of paintings by Aida Molavi is on view in an exhibition at Naqsh-e Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 24 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Nirvana Mohammadnejad is underway at Zhinus Gallery.

The exhibit runs until August 24 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Mina Ghaziani is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 30 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* A collection of paintings by Ehsan Shayeq is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until August 24 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* A group of artists, including Ilia Noruzi, Maryam Saburi, Sina Faramarzi, Fatemeh Karimi, Reza Moradkhani and Marjan Gholami, is hanging their latest paintings in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

Entitled “The Creation”, the exhibition will run until August 24 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Parviz Vakili, Ardeshir Borujeni, Jamshid Moradian, Ali Golbaz, Mohsen Kiani and several other artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until August 29 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Artists in different media, including Zahra Hemmati, Mahsa Piri, Hedyeh Rahim, Nafiseh Shafiei, Sara Sharifi and Narges Sadat Riazi, are displaying their latest artworks in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Brush” will run until August 24 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Artworks in various media by Milad Hosseinzadeh, Ali Safaari, and Hamed Shafiei are on display in an exhibition at Emkan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until September 2 at the gallery that can be found at No. 3, Second Alley, Mirza Shirazi St.

* Mahtab Molavi, Samira Mohammadi, Yalda Fakhimi, Mehrnush Savari, Bahareh Ruhbakhsh and Bahareh Khezri are showcasing a collection of their artworks in different media in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 30 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Installation

* Sets of installation art by Nahid Behbudian are on view in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit runs until September 9 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

MMS/YAW