TEDPIX drops 12,500 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 12,592 points to 1.438 million on Saturday.

Over 6.251 billion securities worth 32.429 trillion rials (about $115.817 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 10,406 points, and the second market’s index dropped 21,805 points.

TEDPIX rose 20,931 points (0.2 percent) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 40.58 billion securities worth 228.555 trillion rials (about $816.267 million) were traded through 1.874 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities rose 30 percent and 34 percent, respectively, while the number of deals increased 114 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA