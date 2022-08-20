Govt. adopts measures to support women

TEHRAN – During the past year, the government sought to improve the status of women by implementing important projects.

The most important goals and executive programs of the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs include lifestyle reform, promoting hijab and chastity, promoting childbearing and population growth, employment and support for female heads of households, and dealing with social harm, especially the harm of divorce.

Forming a loan guarantee fund for women heads of households and breadwinners, and setting up a market platform were among the measures. Of course, the formation of a loan guarantee fund for women heads of households, launching an empowerment plan for women breadwinners, improving the structure and position of women in provinces, carrying out women’s sustainable business plans, boosting women's employment, and setting up a market platform was among the measures to introduce new businesses of young people and women.

The plan to empower women heads of households was implemented with the aims of formulation, monitoring, and evaluating the implementation of the plan in the cultural, social, legal, and economic fields.

It has been prepared in four sections consultation, education, employment, and support, and has been sent to the cultural and social commissions of the government.

The creation of a loan guarantee fund for female heads of households is another effective and important measure. With the formation of this fund, the problem of many female heads of households who did not have a guarantor to receive loans is solved.

Women's sustainable business plans

Launching and activating a sustainable business plan for women and families is one of the main strategies of the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs.

Developing a national plan for a family-centered sustainable business network and implementing an economic empowerment plan, laying the groundwork for the presence and effective role of women in economic fields, especially women heads of households and entrepreneurs, are among the other steps taken toward women's support.

Conclusion of 12 agreements for the implementation of the economic empowerment plan for women heads of households and support for women entrepreneurs in 12 provinces – as a result of which 387 entrepreneurs and 1,600 women heads of households in 62 professions in all agricultural sectors – and the creation of 200 production sites and supporting 100 cooperatives run by women are also the other measures.

Research projects and interactions

Creating an interactive network with research and academic study groups in the field of women and family, benefiting from the capacity of society and industry cooperation of faculty members in carrying out research projects, taking advantage of the opinions of intellectuals and activists in the field of women and family are among the goals of implementing the research project and elite interactions.

Population growth studies

Organizing and integrating existing data in the field of women and family, strengthening the foundation of the family and promoting the culture of multiple children, increasing the population rate and identifying and classifying women entrepreneurs based on operational indicators, and networking of their capacities are among the expected goals of this plan.

Helping to treat infertile couples and increasing the possibility of having children for low-income families, dealing with factors threatening the population such as abortion and permanent contraceptive methods, enforcement of Family and Youth Protection Law are some of the measures taken in this regard.

Compilation of the statistical system for women and families, provision of an active counseling plan for new couples, a compilation of the national atlas of women entrepreneurs, preparation of a support plan for new mothers in the first week of childbirth, an educational plan for parents and student trainers, the formation of a working group for women's employment status are several achievements of these plans.

Social harm prevention

Due to the government’s sensitivity to family issues, in order to reduce the harm, especially in relation to divorce, addiction and suicide, detailed programs have been developed, which are supposed to be implemented in the form of a comprehensive program in all provinces.

It will support entrepreneurs and prioritize vulnerable and abusive women heads of households in the support programs to reduce the economic and livelihood pressures of this group.

