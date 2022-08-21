Nanotechnology holds 30% share of Iranian registered patents

TEHRAN- Some thirty percent of all Iranian patents registered in the United States and Europe are related to nanotechnology.

Iran ranked 24th in 2021 for its patents registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), IRNA reported.

According to the national nanotechnology development headquarters, Iran patented 307 innovations by the end of 2021 at registration offices in the United States and Europe.

The patents related to nanotechnology at USPTO were 21 in 2021, while 34 other innovations were also being registered in the office.

The ratio of nano-articles to the total number of articles published in Iran is the highest in the world, highlighting the amount of attention and priority given to nano-sciences in the country. A comprehensive report on the development of the nanotechnology sector reveals that the country exported $553 million worth of nanotechnology products in the Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 2020-March 2021).

According to the report, 12,199 articles related to nanotechnology were indexed by Iranian researchers in the Web of Science (WoS) in 2021, equaling 41.5 percent of total nanotechnology articles published in that year.

These figures put Iran in fourth place in the world compared to the year 2000 in which Iran had published just 8 articles in the field of nanotechnology, ranking the country 58th in the world.

According to StatNano, nearly 202,000 nano-articles were issued in JCR- (Journal Citation Reports) indexed journals, accounting for approximately 8.2 percent of the total articles indexed in WoS in 2021.

Alternatively stated, about 8 percent of all scientific publications across the globe are in the field of nanotechnology.

In terms of the ratio of nano-articles to the total number of articles, Iran still possesses the highest share in this index with 18.7 percent of the total articles falling in the category of nanotechnology.

Iran ranked 43rd among the 100 most vibrant clusters of science and technology (S&T) worldwide for the third consecutive year, according to the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020 report.

The country experienced a three-level improvement compared to 2019.

Sourena Sattari, vice president for science and technology, has said that Iran is playing the leading role in the region in the fields of fintech, ICT, stem cell, and aerospace, and is unrivaled in artificial intelligence.

Iran has created centers in six Asian countries for exporting nanotechnology products, including China, India, Indonesia, Syria, Turkey, and Iraq.

Nanotechnology’s trend of development is growing in Iran, as the number of nanoproducts and equipment developed in the Iranian calendar year, which ended March 20, 2021, increased to 750, compared with 647 a year before.

Some 223 product manufacturing companies and 59 equipment manufacturing companies are active in the field of nanotechnology and by the end of last year, which developed a total of 750 products and equipment.

As of the start of a national plan to develop the nanotechnology sector 15 years ago, more than 5,283 billion rials (about $19 million) have been allocated to nanotechnology projects.

Iran's nanotechnology products are generally classified into the three groups of goods, services, and equipment, and the service sector has grown by nearly 130 percent over the past year (March 2020-March 2021).

Reports show that the largest share of the Iranian nano market, equivalent to 96 percent, belongs to goods. The service sector has grown by about 130 percent last year, from 443 billion rials (nearly $1.6 million) to 1 trillion rials.

MG

