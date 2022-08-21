UAE to send ambassador to Iran in coming days

TEHRAN — In line with the UAE efforts to mend ties with Iran and as part of a previous decision to increase diplomatic representation to the rank of ambassador, the UAE Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi has been appointed as the new Abu Dhabi envoy to Tehran.

A phone call was made in this regard on July 26 between the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The UAE Ambassador to Tehran will resume his duties in the coming days, according to a statement by the UAE Foreign Ministry.

“This comes in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with diplomatic norms governing bilateral relations,” the statement added.

The ministry also confirmed that Ambassador Al Zaabi will resume his duties at the UAE embassy in Iran “to contribute to further advancing bilateral relations in cooperation with officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region.”

