Kuwait sends ambassador to Tehran after more than 6 years

TEHRAN— Kuwait has promoted diplomatic relations with Iran to ambassadorial level after more than six years.

Kuwait reduced diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 to the level of charges d’affaires. Two years later, Kuwait also recalled its charge d’affaires from Tehran.

The decision to lower diplomatic ties followed an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran by a group of angry protestors in early January 2016 over the execution of 47 pro-democracy activists, including cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

After the attack on the embassy, which was even censured by the top officials in Tehran, the Saudi kingdom cut diplomatic ties with Iran. Other Persian Gulf Arab countries also followed Saudi Arabia and lowered diplomatic ties with Iran.

However, political ties between Iran and its southern regional neighbors are being improved, especially after Iran and the Saudi kingdom have so far been holding five rounds of talks in Baghdad.

Kuwait’s new ambassador to Tehran, Badr Abdullah al-Munikh, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday and submitted a copy of his credentials to him.

On July 22, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian announced that Kuwait and the UAE will soon send ambassadors to Tehran.

Amir Abdollahian is also planning to pay a visit to Kuwait soon, according to the Iranian ambassador to Kuwait.

Mohammad Irani told the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai that Kuwait and Iran are in the process of upgrading their ties, including diplomatically. However, Iran says although the visit is definitely on the agenda, no date is determined.