Deal in Vienna close provided that Iran’s national interests are honored: Tehran

TEHRAN— Iran and its negotiation partners are close to restoring the 2015 nuclear deal provided that Tehran's redlines and fundamental interests are respected, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a regular a press conference on Monday.

Conversations have been and are being held at the highest levels in Tehran, according to the spokesman, referring to consultations on the European Union's latest proposal for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting anti-Iran sanctions.

When asked if a deal might be reached in Vienna, Kanaani stated that discussions for lifting anti-Iran sanctions are still underway.

“We continue negotiations, which began in Vienna, then in Doha, and most recently in Vienna again,” the diplomat said. “As you know, the negotiating team took part in the talks to reach a good and enduring deal to pave the way for the lifting of anti-Iran harsh sanctions.”

“We had intensive conversations and made some progress” in Vienna which ended on August 8 , Kanaani said.

There has been some significant progress, but it has not been able to totally secure Iran's legal demands, he said, adding that Iran has additional expectations from the other side and feels that all of its interests should be addressed.

He added conversations are taking place in the capitals whose countries are party to the JCPOA as well as the U.S. which its former administration ditched in 2018, he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced on Monday that Iran will submit its conclusion on the talks in Vienna to the European Union by Monday midnight.

Iran renews call for inclusive government in Afghanistan

Kanaani also pointed to the first anniversary of U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan, stating that the American invasion of Afghanistan resulted in nothing except destruction.

He went on to say that a government comprising all tribes as well as ethnic and political groups can bring stability, tranquility, and security to the war-torn Afghanistan. The Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has supported development of a popular and inclusive administration in neighboring Afghanistan.

Tehran praises growing ties with Kuwait

Kanaani also said it is a significant achievement that Kuwaiti has sent ambassador to Tehran after six years, saying it will reinforce friendly relations and help upgrade collaborations based on mutual respect.

The sending of the new ambassador to Iran can pave the way for further cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the littoral states on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, the spokesman remarked.

Iran urges Saudi media to avoid publishing insulting cartoons

In response to a disparaging cartoon of the late Imam Khomeini in Saudi media, Kanaani stated that the Islamic Republic expects Saudi brothers to avoid such offensive activities and work toward resuming an official relationship because sacrilege of Imam Khomeini is unforgivable.

Tehran urges Argentina to release Iranian nationals

The spokesman also referred to the confiscation of a plane in Argentina, saying the plane belongs to Venezuela because it was sold to Caracas under international mechanisms, including the laws of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), therefore claims by the U.S. that the plane is owned by Iran is unfounded.

The spokesman went on to say that the release of five Iranians crew of the plane is critical for his country, saying they have been detained for roughly 80 days despite the fact that they have done nothing wrong.

An Argentine judge has repeatedly extended the trial procedure, he lamented.

Iran demands South Korea to release frozen assets

Kanaani also urged South Korea to unfreeze Iran's assets, stating that Tehran’s money had nothing to do with the JCPOA and that the Korean government is expected to release the money as soon as feasible.

He went on to say that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is still negotiating with his Korean counterpart to free Iran's frozen assets.

