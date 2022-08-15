Iran to submit final conclusion on Vienna talks to EU by midnight: FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced on Monday that Iran will submit its conclusion on the talks in Vienna to the European Union by Monday midnight.

Speaking to reporters on Monday at the sidelines of a ceremony for commemorating Iran’s Day of Correspondent, Amir Abdollahian said, “We will submit our final conclusion in black and white to the EU coordinator by 00:00 this night. If the U.S. response is realistic and flexible, a deal will be made. If the U.S. doesn’t show flexibility, then we should talk further.”

He added, “We are exchanging messages with America on three issues and we will announce our latest comments in the coming days. We told America that if our opinions on these three issues, which are reasonable opinions, are respected, we are ready to enter the stage of announcing an agreement and hold a conclusion meeting.”

The Iranian foreign minister underlined the need for the U.S. to show flexibility, saying that Iran has already demonstrated a great deal of flexibility and that now it’s the U.S.'s turn to follow suit.

He said, “America knows very well how much flexibility we have shown, now it is the turn of the American side to be flexible. In the recent Vienna negotiations, the American side expressed its verbal flexibility on two issues. This should be in writing. In the third issue and guarantees, we must have America's flexibility. If America shows flexibility, we will reach a point of agreement in the coming days.”

Amir Abdollahian also spoke of Iran’s plan B. “They talk about Plan B, but we also have our Plan B. This issue should be resolved through negotiations.”