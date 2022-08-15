Nuclear chief: Balance and deterrence in JCPOA talks have been strengthened

TEHRAN— Iran’s nuclear chief believes that balance and deterrence have been strengthened during the nuclear deal revival talks.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Monday that nuclear fuel cycle and the nuclear technology are considered part of a country’s power, ISNA said in a report.

“Over the past 25 years, the Leader of the (Islamic) Revolution has repeatedly emphasized this issue, as well as the development of nuclear technology,” Eslami noted.

Fortunately, in these years, the nuclear chief noted, through the cooperation and efforts of the AEOI staff, as well as the Strategic Law on Lifting Sanctions, balance and deterrence in the JCPOA negotiations have been strengthened.

“We demand a return to (JCPOA) commitments and the lifting of sanctions,” he added.

To have a consistent plan, Eslami said, the AEOI has prepared and approved a comprehensive strategic document and taken great steps to develop nuclear activities.

The comments came as Iran is preparing a final draft of its assessment of the EU proposal by the end of Monday.

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani briefed the Supreme National Security Council during an extraordinary meeting which was held on Monday afternoon. President Ebrahim Raisi chaired the meeting.

The Vienna talks are at a crucial stage. Critical days are ahead of both Iran, the U.S. and P4+1. Although the West claims that the possibility of further negotiations seems to be exhausted by all sides, it seems that Iran is ready to hold further talks. A breakthrough could still be reached any minute.

