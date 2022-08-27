Negotiating team lives up to all redlines: Iran nuclear chief

TEHRAN- The vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) stated on Friday that the negotiation team has adhered to all of Iran's redlines, remained strong, and taken use of all available chances.

“The efforts made by the Iranian negotiation delegation must lead to the removal of the imposed sanctions on pretext of our nuclear program, and this nuisance would be lifted off the Iranian nation’s heads,” said Mohammad Eslami, who was visiting the port city of Bushehr on behalf of the cabinet during Government Week.

According to him, the deal must enable Iran to resume its regular economic and commercial relations with the rest of the world and carry out its development objectives without impediment.

“If we don’t not take long stride, or set great goals, and not relying on precise plans and strong will, the enemy will definitely proceed faster. And the stronger we move towards advancement, their speed in moves against us will naturally decrease every day,” he pointed out.

The AEOI chairman added that the enemy's economic war against Iran truly started in 2017 and that the Americans intended to quickly deploy all of their energy to undermine the Islamic Republic.

“America intended to destroy the Islamic Republic before the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, but thanks to the Leader’s guidance, their entire plots faced defeat,” he said in reference to Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and imposition of maximum sanctions pressure against Iran.