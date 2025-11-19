Tehran dispatches first Sunni ambassador under President Pezeshkian's administration for Bangladesh

TEHRAN – Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, the new Ambassador to Bangladesh and the first Sunni ambassador appointed under Iran’s 14th government, met with the Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to outline his proposed agenda for his mission in Dhaka.

Araghchi wished the ambassador success and emphasized the importance of advancing bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest. Rahimi Jahanabadi has previously served two terms in the Iranian Parliament and was a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Iran’s new ambassador to Ireland meets FM Araghchi ahead of posting

Following this, Eshaq Al-Habib, Iran’s new Ambassador to Ireland, met with Araghchi to present his plans for enhancing diplomatic engagement, expanding trade relations, and facilitating cultural and academic exchanges between Iran and Ireland. The Foreign Minister underlined the strategic importance of Iran-Ireland relations and highlighted the potential for cooperation in economic, agricultural, technological, and cultural fields.

Before his appointment to Dublin, Al-Habib held several senior positions within Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Ministerial Advisor, Director General of the Ministerial Secretariat, Director General for Specialized International Affairs, Director General for Political International Affairs, and Deputy Representative to the United Nations in New York.