Iranian short film “Taji” competing in 38th Foyle Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “Taji” written, directed, and produced by Mahdi Borjian is competing in the 38th Foyle Film Festival in Londonderry, Northern Island, which kicked off on Wednesday and will run until November 30.

The 19-minute drama is about Taji, the head worker, and her husband Morteza, who both work at a factory where a gold bracelet has been stolen. While searching for the thief, Taji realizes that Morteza is the one who stole the bracelet to pay off his gambling debt. Now, Taji faces a dilemma: should she take revenge for all the abuse and mistreatment she has suffered from Morteza by exposing him, or should she forgive him?

Produced in 2025, the short flick has Fatemeh Neyshabouri, Morteza Khanjani, Shamila Tabesh, Fatemeh Hasani, Ali Bagheri, and Gholamreza Ramezani are in the cast among others, Honaronline reported.

Foyle Film Festival delivers a year-round program of feature films, workshops, short films, competition screenings, outreach, and special events.

Over the last 38 years, the festival has become renowned for attracting top industry professionals to Londonderry. Past guests have included Richard E Grant, Ray Winstone, Thelma Schoonmaker, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Christie, Neil Jordan, Jim Sheridan, Wim Wenders, and Stephen Frears to name but a few.

It is one of only a handful of international festivals with Oscar® affiliation, BAFTA and BIFA recognition. The festival offers filmmakers, animators, and artists a unique platform to screen their films, network with industry professionals, and gain access to the international market.

