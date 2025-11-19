Tehran condemns UN Gaza resolution over violation of Palestinian rights

TEHRAN – Iran has expressed serious concern over the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza, saying a major part of the resolution’s text runs counter to the legitimate rights of Palestinian people.

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry underlined the resolution strips Palestinians of their basic rights, particularly the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Beit-ul-Moqaddas as its capital.

Resolution 2803, passed on Monday, endorses the establishment of an “International Stabilization Force (ISF)” in Gaza under a 20-point plan devised by U.S. President Donald Trump, who says the plan is aimed at ending the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza that began in October 2023. Trump’s plan opened the way for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas which took effect on October 10. Israel, however, has violated the ceasefire almost every day since it came into effect.

“While expressing support for whatever regional or international move to put an end to the Israeli regime’s genocide and crimes against Palestinian people and Gaza, the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and the full withdrawal of Zionist occupiers, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran voices its serious concern over the terms of UN Security Council Resolution 2803,” read the statement.

It further said those who have adopted the resolution have turned a blind eye to the pivotal role and status of the United Nations and even the previous resolutions of the world body on Palestine. The U.S. has vetoed all but one of the UN resolutions that called for an end to the Israeli killing in Gaza over the past two years.

Palestinian Resistance groups, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, have also sharply criticized the resolution, warning that it fails to uphold fundamental Palestinian rights and risks escalating regional tensions.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry also denounced the resolution, arguing it disregards fundamental Palestinian rights, particularly their right to end the occupation, ensure self-determination, and establish an independent Palestinian state. Any plan that bypasses these rights, the ministry said, is destined to fail.

The resolution was passed with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions - China and Russia. The measure authorizes a transitional Peace Council to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and an international stabilization force tasked with disarmament operations, including collecting weapons and dismantling military infrastructure in the territory.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to bomb Gaza, with hundreds of Palestinians having been killed over the past few weeks. The regime has also prevented most aid trucks from entering the besieged enclave, where experts say famine is spreading. They warn incoming aid remains slow and insufficient.

More than 80 percent of Gaza’s structures have been destroyed, leaving large swathes of the besieged territory uninhabitable - a situation expected to become catastrophic with the onset of winter.

More than 69,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and over 170,700 others wounded since the Israeli genocide in Gaza began. Some figures, however, say the death toll could be as high as 300,000.