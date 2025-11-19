Will MBS become ambassador of peace between Iran and US?

TEHRAN - Arman-e-Emrooz says to understand why achieving a nuclear agreement with Iran should, at least from the Saudi perspective, be a central part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s meeting with the Trump administration, we must revisit the end of this June’s war between Iran and Israel.

The key point is that after the 12‑day war, Iran began rebuilding its military capabilities. Moreover, this war undermined hopes for a nuclear deal and deepened mistrust between the Iranian government and the Trump administration. Yet Iran’s actions in the weeks and months following the Israeli‑American military operation show that Tehran has not surrendered and continues to strengthen its military power. This reality should worry Persian Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia. At present, Trump’s demands of Iran appear in Tehran as demands for capitulation, not compromise. Ignoring the Iran issue in discussions between Trump and the Saudi crown prince (known as MBS) could harm Saudi interests, especially given the rising likelihood of renewed conflict in the Persian Gulf. Bin Salman must work to narrow the gap between Iran and the United States; otherwise, he may end up paying the price of the next war himself.

Siasat-e Rooz: We should not rely on the West

In an analysis, Siasat-e Rooz highlighted independence as the path to progress and avoiding reliance on the West. The paper wrote: Some domestic voices insist that the West can solve the country’s economic problems, believing that Western achievements can serve as a model. Yet we see that a country like China, without dependence on America and the West, has now become the world’s leading economy and the largest producer in the world. Iran, too, despite many difficulties, has achieved significant progress. Scientific, medical, nuclear, and military advances, particularly in missile technology, were accomplished while the U.S. and the West sought to obstruct them through sanctions, threats, and even military aggression. The notion that the West can be both a model and a helper for Iran’s progress is an illusion. Certainly, if Iran turns toward the West, everything achieved so far through the efforts of young Iranian scientists will be lost. The desire of America and the West is for a weak and incapacitated Iran.

Etemad: Iran seeking positive balance between the East and the West

Regarding the trip of First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref to Russia and the recent remarks of Kamal Kharazi, the Etemad newpaper sought the views of Maziar Balaei, a member of the National Trust Party. He said on the eve of Aref’s visit to Russia, Kharazi made important statements regarding negotiations with the United States, which can be seen as an effort to establish a positive balance between the East and the West. Kharazi noted that Iran will never yield to bullying, but at the same time is always ready for fair and honorable negotiations to resolve problems. Through these strategies and statements, the Islamic Republic demonstrated that—contrary to the views of some analysts who say Tehran seeks one-sided relations with Eastern countries—it is working to create a positive balance in its relations with both the East and the West. While maintaining strategic ties with Russia, China, and even India and Pakistan, Iran also seeks to establish constructive relations with Western countries. This is a course of action that many of Iran’s allies, such as Russia and China, have requested and recommended, urging Iran to resolve its disputes with the U.S. and Western states.

Sobh-e-No: Trump’s admission is an official document of intervention and aggression

In an interview with MP Mohsen Mousavizadeh, Sobh-e-No examined Donald Trump’s recent admission of his direct role in the 12‑day war against Iran in June. He stated that this confession is an explicit and unprecedented political document. The 12‑day war was directly designed and executed by the United States. Without Washington’s extensive support, the Zionist regime would not have been able to withstand Iran even for a single day. Whenever America and its allies have confronted Iran, the outcome has been nothing but defeat, retreat, and political disgrace for them. Trump’s recent admission cannot be regarded merely as a political stance; it carries direct legal consequences. Such statements are prosecutable under international law. Iran’s diplomatic apparatus and international judicial bodies must register and pursue this confession as an official document of intervention and aggression, since silence in the face of such remarks only encourages repetition. Legal pursuit at this level would not only reinforce Iran’s legitimacy but also significantly raise the international costs of America’s future adventurism. Iran must turn this opportunity into a “documented case” — one that details America’s role in creating tensions, inciting the Zionist regime, and attempting to destabilize the region, so that global public opinion becomes familiar with the realities behind the 12‑day war.