ICCIMA chief urges France to expand cooperation in non-sanctioned sectors

TEHRAN – The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) called for broader economic engagement with France in non-sanctioned sectors such as agriculture, water and pharmaceuticals during a meeting with the French ambassador in Tehran, saying commercial ties could help ease political constraints between the two countries.

ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh told French envoy Pierre Cochard that, despite political frictions and restrictions affecting bilateral ties, both sides have the capacity to rebuild practical channels in areas exempt from U.S. and European sanctions.

He said cooperation between the French embassy and ICCIMA could help “soften and reduce” existing limitations, adding that French private companies remain interested in the Iranian market even as Western policies discourage investment.

Hassanzadeh criticized the French embassy’s current visa policy, saying long-standing Iranian business partners face delays and barriers, and that Iranian truck drivers transporting goods between Iran and Europe also encounter difficulties that require review.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh (R) and French Ambassador in Tehran Pierre Cochard