Tehran cultural center screens “Gifted”

TEHRAN- “Gifted”, a 2017 drama film by American filmmaker Marc Webb, went on screen at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Wednesday.

The film screening was followed by a review session attended by Iranian critic Kourosh Jahed.

"Gifted" explores themes of family, talent, and moral dilemmas surrounding the upbringing of a gifted child.

The story follows Mary Adler, a seven-year-old girl with extraordinary mathematical abilities, living in St. Petersburg, Florida, with her uncle Frank. Frank, a former philosophy professor turned boat mechanic, has raised Mary since her mother Diane’s tragic death when she was just six months old. Diane was herself a talented mathematician working on the complex Navier–Stokes problem before her death. Mary’s best friend is her neighbor, Roberta, and her world revolves around her exceptional intelligence and her desire for a normal childhood.

From a young age, Mary demonstrates remarkable talent in math, impressing her teachers and classmates. Though she initially feels bored and disdainful of typical schoolwork, her personality begins to change as she forms friendships. For example, she brings her pet, Fred, to show-and-tell and defends a classmate from a bully, showing her caring side.

Recognizing her gift, her teacher and the school principal consider enrolling her in a private school for gifted children, offering her a scholarship. Frank, wary of the isolating environment, declines, wanting Mary to enjoy a typical childhood.

The plot thickens when Evelyn, Mary’s maternal grandmother and a former mathematician, enters the scene. Evelyn believes Mary’s talents should be used for societal good and advocates for her to receive specialized tutoring.

She sues Frank for full custody, arguing that Mary’s potential should be maximized. During court proceedings, it’s revealed Evelyn had kept her daughter Diane socially isolated to focus on her work, and that Diane had attempted suicide after fleeing her controlling mother. Frank’s financial struggles are also exposed when he admits to working a low-paying job without health insurance.

Mary is eventually placed in foster care near Frank, with plans for her to attend a prestigious private school. The development devastates Mary, who refuses to see Frank after his visit. However, Frank remains deeply committed to her. He rescues her beloved cat, Fred, from the pound and uncovers Evelyn’s oversight of Mary’s education. Frank confronts Evelyn, revealing that Diane had completed the Navier–Stokes problem but left instructions for its publication only after Evelyn’s death, showing Diane’s deep resentment toward her mother.

In a heartfelt conclusion, Frank offers Evelyn the chance to publish Diane’s groundbreaking work if she drops her custody case. Reluctantly, Evelyn agrees, and Mary returns to Frank’s care. She begins living a more typical childhood in public school while continuing her advanced studies independently, balancing her exceptional talents with her desire for normalcy.

Critics praised "Gifted" for its heartfelt storytelling and strong performances, especially by Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace. Grace’s portrayal earned her nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards and wins at the Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards.

SAB/