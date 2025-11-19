Oman marks National Day with celebration of stability and distinct national identity

Each year on this day, the Sultanate of Oman pauses before a sweeping historical canvas, commemorating the founding of the Al Bu Said state 281 years ago — the state that laid the foundations of a stable, prosperous, and regionally influential nation.

For Oman, the National Day is more than a political anniversary. It is a reaffirmation of a longstanding path rooted in diplomacy, moderation, tolerance, and governance by the rule of law, paired with a forward-looking vision for national development.

In a region defined by diverse leadership styles, the Omani model stands out for its unique character — one grounded in authentic traditional values that continue to shape the country’s political and social direction. Recently, Oman unveiled its national promotional identity strategy, a move aimed at strengthening the country’s competitive positioning and showcasing the uniqueness of its heritage and people to the world.

Cultural and historical depth is a defining pillar of modern Oman. Unlike perceptions in parts of the region that equate progress with skyscrapers and soaring towers, Oman’s development narrative is built on balancing modernity with heritage, and embedding sustainability across economic, social, and technological sectors.

Omanis take great pride in their civilizational legacy, cultural history, and traditional dress — symbols that form an essential part of the national identity. Yet alongside this deep cultural grounding, the country demonstrates an impressive ability to embrace technological advancement without compromising its heritage. This harmony between preservation and progress reflects a society adept at merging its storied past with a dynamic, forward-looking present.

Heritage remains a central component of Oman’s national consciousness and official policy. It is a cornerstone through which Oman engages with the world, shaping a foreign policy distinguished by balance, consistency, and credibility. This unique approach has enabled the Sultanate to build solid strategic ties globally while safeguarding internal stability.

Oman’s stance on the Palestinian cause

Since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, 2023, in the occupied Palestinian territories, Oman has maintained a principled and transparent stance — both at the state and societal levels. The Sultanate has consistently emphasized that “the rightful party is the resistance” and “the aggressor is the occupier,” calling for clear international limits to halt the ongoing bloodshed and uphold Palestinian rights.

Oman’s foreign policy — trusted by parties on opposing sides of regional and international conflicts — views the situation through a realistic lens. For Muscat, the root cause of the crisis is the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine, and ending it is the only viable path to restoring regional and global stability.

Following the outbreak of the devastating Israeli war on Gaza, Oman reinforced its support for the Palestinian people through firm political messaging. This position was echoed in Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s address during the opening of the eighth term of the Council of Oman, where he condemned the Israeli occupation as “brutal” and urged the international community to meet its obligations and move swiftly toward solutions that fulfill the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Public sentiment in Oman mirrors the official stance. The Palestinian issue remains deeply rooted in Omani collective consciousness — viewed as a moral struggle, a matter of stolen land, and a people seeking their legitimate rights. This unwavering public solidarity lends further strength and credibility to Oman’s official position.

Iran–Oman relations

Since the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979, Iranian-Omani relations have witnessed steady growth. It has become well known that the relations between the two countries — and the Iranian and Omani peoples — are excellent and positive on all levels, supported by shared religious and historical ties, good neighborliness, and a mutual desire to strengthen bilateral relations over the past decades. Tehran considers the Sultanate to be among the best of Iran’s neighboring countries.

Constructive relations and joint cooperation between Iran and the Sultanate of Oman have played an influential and effective role in maintaining security and stability throughout the region under various circumstances over the past decades and even before. This cooperation has become a fundamental and strategic pillar for ensuring a better future for this sensitive part of the world. Today, these relations stand as a successful model of bilateral ties that other countries in the region could emulate, forming a basis for comprehensive dialogue and cooperation, and laying the groundwork for peace and mutual trust both regionally and globally.

From this standpoint, the wise leadership of both nations continues to stress the importance of strengthening these relations and expanding them across all fields. Despite the many complex challenges facing the region, the prudent and rational policies pursued by the Sultanate of Oman have enabled the two countries to deepen their ties even further. It is highly anticipated that these relations will continue to grow and open new horizons for cooperation in various sectors.

Indeed, discussing the fraternal relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman is to recount a successful journey of constructive and solid cooperation — one that serves not only the interests of both nations but also those of the entire region. Strengthening security and stability in this strategically sensitive region has always been the foremost goal and aspiration of the leadership in both countries.

Iran’s leadership places great importance on the Sultanate of Oman, believing in its capability to play a significant, influential, and reassuring role for the benefit of both nations and all countries in the region. As a result, Iranian-Omani relations are now at their highest levels, with continuous joint efforts to consolidate and expand them day after day.

Following the brutal American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Sultanate of Oman stressed the need for the international community to take a clear and firm stance to halt this dangerous path that threatens to sideline diplomatic solutions and undermine the security and stability of the region. The attack on Iranian sovereign territory, including the targeting of official facilities and the resulting martyrs and wounded among the Iranian people, was condemned by Oman as a reckless escalation and a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law — an ongoing act of aggression that destabilizes the region.

As he has always done, Oman's Foreign Minister, His Excellency Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, did not hesitate to call things by their names. At the 2025 Manama Dialogue, he stated clearly that Israel — through its aggressive policies — is the primary source of insecurity in the region. He emphasized that repeated attacks on Iranian civilians, bombings of consulates, and assassinations of diplomats are unlawful acts that must be condemned without hesitation. The Omani minister also noted that Iran has shown remarkable discipline and restraint, reinforcing the need for a comprehensive diplomatic approach instead of a cycle of retaliation.

It is also important to recall that Oman itself has not been immune to the repercussions of such aggressive policies.

When Israel targeted the Islamic Republic of Iran during the period of diplomatic talks between Tehran and Washington hosted in Muscat, Oman felt the impact deeply, viewing the attack as a blow to its calm diplomatic approach and its sincere efforts to build bridges.

Anyone who listens to Oman’s discourse understands that this nation — with its far-sighted political vision — does not speak to score immediate political gains; rather, it speaks to remind all parties of their historical responsibility toward collective regional security. Oman does not take sides; it aligns with the principle of dialogue and remains firmly convinced that peace is born at negotiation tables.

What makes Oman’s position particularly compelling is that it stems from genuine experience in positive neutrality and a long history of mediation and rapprochement. Muscat has repeatedly served as a bridge over which crises move toward de-escalation, a voice of reason when noise prevails, and a compass that consistently points toward the right direction: humanity first, and peace always.