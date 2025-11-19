Leader’s commendation for “Lady Moon” unveiled in Shiraz

TEHRAN- On Wednesday, in tandem with Iran’s Book Week, the unveiling ceremony of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s commendation for the book "Lady Moon" was held at Vahdat Hall in Shiraz.

The event coincided with the 21st anniversary of the literature on jihad and resistance and took place during the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatemeh Zahra (SA), IRNA reported.

The book "Lady Moon" recounts the life of Khanom-Naz Alinejad, wife of Martyr Shir Ali Soltani, a Shiraz native.

In his commendation, Ayatollah Khamenei described the work as “entirely about love and faith.”

“The author, with eloquent language and a vibrant style, has illuminated these themes,” the Leader wrote in his praise.

“The sorrows of this noble woman deeply grief me, much like the stories and pains of other wives and mothers of our dear martyrs. I have witnessed the spiritual and divine states of the martyr and his mourners through tears, just as I have in the biographies of other martyrs,” he stated.

Authored by Sajedeh Taqizadeh, “Lady Moon” is a compelling account of Khanom-Naz Alinejad’s life, published by Behnashr Publications in Tehran. It is a story of a woman’s choices, sacrifices, and resilience in the face of adversity. The book unfolds in three chapters, depicting her life and decisions, including her opposition to deviant groups before the Islamic Revolution and her role in transforming her family and society.

The memoir also interweaves the story of another woman from Paris, creating a connected narrative that progresses through short stories until the two stories converge. It vividly documents the life of Martyr Soltani, known as the Headless Commander, who preemptively prepared his own burial site. He had measured his grave multiple times, refusing to leave a headrest. Ultimately, in 1982, during the Battle of Operation Fat'h al-Mubin, he was martyred by a mortar shell, leaving his headless body behind on the battlefield.

SAB/

