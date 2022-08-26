Iran plans to become hub for building nuclear plants: AEOI head

TEHRAN- Mohammad Eslami, the chief of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), vowed on Thursday that his country intends to quickly become a center for developing nuclear power plants.

Eslami make the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony to inaugurate the production line for a locally produced, portable gamma radiation equipment to be utilized in agriculture as a persistent global fuel crisis had made the use of nuclear energy more pertinent.

“The world is currently experiencing a fuel crisis, and nearly every nation—and European ones in particular—have turned to building nuclear facilities. We are several years behind in that regard,” the nuclear chief said.

He continued that Iran had a 20-year strategy for using nuclear energy to generate power.

“What is of very great significance to us is to be able to grow the applications of nuclear technology in the country by the day,” the top nuclear official pointed out.

Eslami emphasized that Iran should become a powerhouse for developing and building nuclear facilities with the implementation of that strategy.

He went on to highlight that “by God's favor, the development of the use of radiation was put on the agenda in the first year of the current government. At the national level, the comprehensive development document was researched, created, and put on the agenda.

Twelve locations in the country that may be exploited for agriculture were selected based on this study.”

The nuclear chief stated that just one radiation system was utilized in a small portion of this region. He added a genuinely cutting-edge portable system is now being developed.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the AEOI spokesman, said in April that Iran intends to construct a number of additional nuclear power facilities around Iran.

He continued by saying that European states had likewise come to terms with the inescapable need to develop nuclear power facilities.

Building nuclear power facilities, according to Kamalvandi, is crucial to meeting the demands of the Iranian nation.

In addition, the spokesman praised Iran's accomplishments in nuclear technology, emphasizing that these accomplishments fall under four categories: radiation, energy, fuel generation, and research and development (R&D).