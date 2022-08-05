Nuclear chief: Iran will turn on IAEA cameras if accusations dropped

TEHRAN - Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Thursday that Iran will turn on the International Atomic Energy Agency's surveillance cameras provided that all accusations levelled against the Islamic Republic are withdrawn.

Eslami made the comment in an interview with IRNA on whether Iran would turn on the cameras if an agreement is reached over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the JCPOA.

The official explained that the cameras will be switched on again only after all anti-Iran allegations are withdrawn and they return to their commitments under the JCPOA.

The cameras, that were switched off, were beyond Safeguards agreement installed under the JCPOA, Eslami explained.

In mid-June 2022, Iran switched the cameras off in response to a censure resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors claiming Iran doesn't cooperate sufficiently about its nuclear activities. The resolution was drafted by the U.S. and its three European allies - the UK, Germany, and France.

The UK, Germany and France are still party to the JCPOA.