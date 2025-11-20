Elly Griffiths’ “The Postscript Murders” published in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the book “The Postscript Murders” written by Elly Griffiths has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Noura Navapur has translated the book and Kamak Publication has brought it out in 402 pages, ISNA reported.

Originally written in 2020, this novel by internationally best-selling author Elly Griffiths is a literary mystery perfect for fans of Anthony Horowitz and Agatha Christie.

“The Postscript Murders” sees DS Harbinder Kaur and her colleagues investigating the death of a 90-year-old lady called Peggy Smith who loved reading murder mysteries and detective fiction. Peggy had a heart condition so, at first glance, there seems to be nothing unusual about her demise.

When Peggy’s carer Natalka and ex-monk friend Benedict are held up at gunpoint in Peggy’s apartment – and when the gunman steals an obscure golden age crime novel, it does begin to look as if there may have been more to Peggy’s death than meets the eye.

When it becomes apparent that Peggy acted as a murder consultant for various well-known crime novelists, and when one of those novelists ends up with a bullet to the head, Harbinder realizes she’s got a rapidly evolving and complex case on her hands.

And then things escalate: from an Aberdeen literary festival to the streets of Edinburgh, writers are being targeted. DS Kaur embarks on a road trip across Europe and reckons with how exactly authors can think up such realistic crimes.

“The Postscript Murders” is a multi-layered murder mystery that celebrates and has more than a few knowing nods to the Golden Age of detective fiction.

Elly Griffiths, 62, is a British crime novelist. She has written three series, one featuring Ruth Galloway, one featuring Detective Inspector Edgar Stephens and Max Mephisto, and the Harbinder Kaur series.

SS/SAB

