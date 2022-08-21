Iran stands firm on its rights in Vienna talks

TEHRAN – Almost a week has passed since Iran submitted its response to a European Union proposal that was touted as a final text. The EU immediately relayed the Iranian response to Washington but the White House has kept silent since.

It’s not clear yet what the response included. But Iran said it carefully reviewed the EU text and responded in such a way as to facilitate reaching a deal in Vienna. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said that Iran showed much flexibility to streamline the talks and that now it’s the U.S.’s turn to respond in kind.

“America knows very well how much flexibility we have shown, now it is the turn of the American side to be flexible. In the recent Vienna negotiations, the American side expressed its verbal flexibility on two issues. This should be in writing,” Amir Abdollahian said.

On Sunday, President Ebrahim Raisi implied that Iran cannot show further flexibility and that it will stick to its rights in the talks in Vienna over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We will not neglect the rights of the nation in any meeting and negotiations. The government will try to improve the country and resolve the problems with strength. We will not tie people's living to any external factor and will diligently pursue solving the problems of the country and people,” he said, addressing the 17th World Mosque Day meeting held on Sunday morning at the Organization of Islamic Culture and Communication.

Raisi underlined that Iran is currently facing a war of wills in which the enemy must be defeated. Despite the sanctions and threats, he averred the government will continue the work seriously. “I say with belief and accurate knowledge of the capacities and capabilities that the future is bright for the country. Today, the war is a war of wills, and the Iranian nation has determined to defeat its enemies, and the Almighty God will definitely help the Iranian nation,” he continued.

While Iran has made up its mind and did its part in the negotiations, the Biden administration seems to be torn and unable to make decisions. Since last week, the U.S. has been tight-lipped about its response to the Iranian response and continues to be cagey about the next steps that it’s willing to take.

The Biden administration’s silence could presage its procrastination. According to press reports, the U.S. has informed Israel that a deal with Iran is not as imminent as it is thought to be. “A deal might be closer than it was two weeks ago but the outcome remains uncertain as some gaps remain. In any case, it doesn’t seem to be imminent,” a U.S. official told Axios, describing a message the Biden administration sent to Israel to reassure the Israelis over the possible deal with Iran.



Iran has said the U.S. response could initiate a new stage in Vienna. In his recent phone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, Amir Abdollahian underscored Iran’s goodwill and seriousness about reaching a good and lasting agreement. He said after receiving Washington’s response, if Iran is assured that it will enjoy full economic benefits from the deal and that its red lines are respected, all parties will enter a new stage in Vienna, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.