Israel infiltration into the region endangers peace: ambassador

TEHRAN – Tehran’s ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Irani, has said that Iran does not interfere in the internal affairs of the regional countries and adheres to the policy of cooperation and soothing tensions.

Irani said what destabilizes the security of the region is the interference of foreign countries and the penetration of Israel into the region which will endangers the security and stability in the region.

In remarks to Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai, the Iranian diplomat pointed to the growing contacts between the Raisi administration and the Kuwait government.

The ambassador added that Iran considers it necessary to exchange opinions and consult with its regional friends on important regional and international issues, especially since bilateral relations also enjoy an important place in these contacts.

Commenting on Western accusations that Iran interferes in the region, the ambassador said, “These statements are not new, and fortunately, the officials and the peoples of the region are well aware that the goal of these statements is to sow division, difference and intimidation from Iran.”

He added that Iran does not interfere in the region and it promotes cooperation. “What destabilizes the security of the region is the interference of foreign countries and the penetration of the Zionist entity into our region, which threatens peace and stability.”