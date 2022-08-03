Iran FM reiterates support for Palestine

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met on Tuesday with Ziyad Al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

Expressing his satisfaction with the meeting with the high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Jihad Movement, the foreign minister emphasized the continuation of Iran's principled policy in support of the Palestinian cause and the resistance of the oppressed Palestinian people against the aggression and expansionism of the Zionist apartheid regime.

Referring to the failures of the Israeli regime and the United States against resistance and the emergence of new conditions for the Palestinians, Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that by strengthening convergence between Islamic countries, the world will witness the failure of the enemies in undermining the sacred ideal for the liberation of Palestine.

For his part, Nakhala expressed his satisfaction with his trip to Tehran and meeting with Amir Abdollahian, honoring the memory of Imam Khomeini (RA) and the martyred leaders of the resistance, including General Qassem Soleimani.

He also appreciated the continuous support of Iran and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for Palestine.

Praising the strong, effective and constructive role of Iran in regional issues, Nakhala evaluated the active diplomacy of Iran in interaction with different countries, the region and the Islamic world, as a sign of the dynamism and strength of Tehran. He attributed the achievements and successes of Iran to the Islamic Ummah.



