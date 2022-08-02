Iran writes to UN chief, UNSC president over Israeli military threats 

TEHRAN- The newest menacing remarks from a top Israeli official have been severely denounced by Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, who has also warned Tel Aviv against any adventurism as it would prompt Tehran to respond appropriately.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi excoriated Eyal Holata, the chairman of Israel's so-called National Security Council, for his most recent anti-Iran remarks in two letters addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Zhang Jun, the rotating UN Security Council President.

In an interview on July 14, Holata blatantly threatened Iran with more terrorist attacks, claiming that “Israel has rarely acted in Iran over the past year.”

The Iranian envoy stressed that “Israel will act independently against the Islamic Republic of Iran, regardless of Washington’s opinion on this issue.” Takht-Ravanchi added, “This is only a continuation of what it has done in the past year.”

“These statements clearly confirm the Israeli regime’s accountability for acts of sabotage and terrorist acts in Iran,” the ambassador pointed out.

Such provocative statements, according to Takht Ravanchi, are not only a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter but also an open acknowledgment of responsibility on the part of the Israeli regime for recent terrorist attacks and actions against Iranian officials, scientists, and civilian nuclear facilities.

“It also proves the fact that the Israeli regime is responsible for such criminal and terrorist acts; and that it must be held accountable and accept all likely consequences of such crimes,” the Iranian diplomat underlined.

Takht-Ravanchi continued by criticizing recent statements made by Israeli Minister for Military Affairs Benny Gantz, who claimed that Tel Aviv has the capability to seriously harm Iran's nuclear program in an interview at a Channel 13 conference in occupied Al-Quds on July 26.

Ambassador Takht-Ravanchi finally urged the Security Council to uphold its constitutional duties to safeguard global peace and security and to denounce the Israeli regime's aggressive policies and malign behavior, which represent a severe danger to such goals.

Israel has been repeatedly warned by Iranian leaders and military that doing anything against the Islamic Republic will result in a devastating retaliation.

“This regime must be forced to comply with international law and abandon its dangerous plans for the region,” he concluded.

