Turkey should rectify views about Syrian developments, Iran says 

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the Turkish government should correct its view of developments in Syria and play its valuable and effective role in restoring peace, stability and tranquility to this country.

“We are witnessing the development of new situations in Syria, and that the Syrian government has overcome the conditions of crisis and instability and achieved great success in the fight against terrorism,” Kanaani told a weekly press conference on Monday.

“The Syrian government has shown that from the point of view of the Syrian people, it is a government that has been able to fight a strong war against terrorists, restore security to sensitive areas in Syria and preserve the country's sovereignty,” he remarked.

Kanaani continued, “We are witnessing a gradual return of countries that left Damascus and closed their embassies during the past years as a result of miscalculations. Now the situation is changing and some countries have opened their embassies and sent some delegations.”

The spokesman called on Turkey to correct its view of the developments in Syria and start playing a constructive role in restoring peace to the war-torn country.

“We believe that the Turkish government should correct its view of the developments in Syria and play its valuable and effective role in restoring peace, stability and tranquility to Syria,” he said, according to Al Alam.

He added, “The course of developments is good, and the statements we hear from senior officials in the Turkish government are encouraging. We encourage this process. We hope to witness practical steps in the future and see the beginning of constructive relations between Syria and Turkey.”

The Foreign Ministry official said a resumption of ties between Turkey and Syria will benefit the two countries. “Rebuilding the relations between the two countries, resolving differences, taking steps towards bilateral dialogues and resuming official relations will benefit both countries and peace and stability in the region and all countries in the region.”

The Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said earlier this month that there has to be a reconciliation between the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition, which sparked speculations about a possible Turkish move to restore ties with Syria.

In the context of his response to questions related to his country's policy in Syria, the Turkish minister revealed that he had held a “swift meeting” with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement meeting in October 2021.



