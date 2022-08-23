Hosseinzadeh officially joins Sporting Charleroi

TEHRAN – Iran international midfielder Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh joined Belgian top flight football club Sporting Charleroi.

The 21-year-old played has penned a two-year deal with Sporting Charleroi with an option of two-year extension.

Hosseinzadeh has joined the Zebras from Iranian team Esteghlal.

He helped the Blues win Iran Professional League title after nine years.

Hosseinzadeh made 30 matches for Esteghlal and scored eight goals.

He started his playing career in Saipa and stole the show with the Tehran based club.