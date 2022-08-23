Unveiling "Summer of 1990"

In a ceremony on August 21, Morteza Sarhangi's "Summer of 1990" was unveiled.

The head of the Islamic Propaganda Organization, the chief of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, the manager of Soore Mehr publishing, as well as a number of other authors, managers, and activists, were present at this ceremony.



At the outset of his speech, Morteza Sarhangi gives thanks to everyone who helped with the writing and publication of the book.

“I must work and proceed. I heard that 10 million letters were swapped between Iranian prisoners and their families! I'm not sure where these letters are, but ten thousand of them were collected with a small attempt, and they contain research subjects, verses and narrations, paintings, and hopes!” said Sarhangi.

He gave an explanation of his newest book and stated that the Iraqi captives in Iran are its subject.

According to the author, one of the stories in the book, which was told by a commander of that camp, is about how, one day, while they were busy and furious about three escaped prisoners, an elderly villager came to their office and said, "The prisoners are in his house!" They accompanied him to verify his story, and they discovered that he was telling the truth. The three prisoners were in his home, where his wife had prepared a wonderful meal for them. All three of the prisoners were eating chicken at the time. The lady claimed that they were her guests and wouldn't allow them to take the prisoners! Before taking them, they must wait for them to finish their meals.

Furthermore, Morteza Sarhangi noted that they write to prevent forgetting!

"These events and issues must not be forgotten. It should not be forgotten that Iraq received assistance from 34 countries during the war with us. This is crucial to the war and demonstrates how Iraq benefited from international assistance! Although some of these issues and stories are humorous and others are very sad, they are all crucial,” he added.

The book was unveiled in front of those present at the ceremony in the final part.

