Iranian auto parts manufacturer inks co-op deal with Russian firm

TEHRAN – A knowledge-based Iranian manufacturer of auto parts has signed a deal with a Russian counterpart to jointly produce high-tech auto parts and equipment in Russia, IRNA reported.

The contract was signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of MIMS Automobility Moscow 2022 which kicked off at Moscow Expo Center on Monday.

As reported, the mentioned deal has been signed for the joint production of engine control units (ECUs), immobilizers and ECU-related sensors such as oxygen sensors, engine speed sensors, etc.

Over 40 Iranian auto part manufacturing companies besides the two major Iranian automakers, Iran Khodro and Saipa participated at MIMS Automobility Moscow 2022 to showcase their latest products and achievements and to discuss future collaborations with Russia counterparts.

