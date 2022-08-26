What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of drawings by Nader Badri Ahari is on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “This Ancient Land” will run until August 31 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Nirvana Diane Emami is underway at Zhinus Gallery.

Entitled “Black and White”, the exhibit runs until August 31 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Paintings by Sogol Ahadi and Nasim Shoja are on view in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit runs until September 4 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* A group of children is showcasing their paintings in an exhibition named “Divnameh” at Aliha Gallery.

Nilufar Heidari is the curator of the exhibit, which will run until September 5 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Niki Fallahfar is currently underway at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit named “Noah’s Ark” will be running until September 23 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Nazila Moqaddam.

The exhibition will be running until September 16 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Maryam Bahman is showcasing a collection of her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “Silence and Watching Is the Mother of Thoughts” will run until September 9 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition hanging works by renowned Iranian painters such as Ahmad Esfandiari, Parvaneh Etemadi, Aidin Aghdashlu, Sadeq Tabrizi, Manucher Motabar and Ardeshir Mohasses is underway at Sohrab Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 31 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* A collection of paintings by Leila Saburi is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Vow for Pass” will be running until September 6 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Setareh Adibi is currently underway at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition named “Concern” will be running until September 7 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

MMS/YAW

