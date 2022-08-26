Iran rout Qatar in 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Qatar 82-45 in the 5–8th place classification of the 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship on Friday.

Mohsen Asgarinia scored 18 points for Iran, while Hamad Yassin led Qatar with 15 points.

Iran will play the Philippines on Sunday for the 5th place, while Qatar meet Chinese Taipei to finish in seventh place.

The 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship is an ongoing international U18 basketball competition that is currently held in Tehran, Iran from Aug. 21 to 28.

China, Japan, South Korea and Lebanon have already qualified for the 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Hungary.

This is the third time that Iran has hosted the tournament after hosting the 2008 and 2016 editions.