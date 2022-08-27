War stories will never end

An interview with Mohsen Momeni Sharif, a close friend of Mohammad Babai and the former head of the art bureau

The story of Koniko Yamamura, also known as Saba Babai, the only Japanese mother of a martyr who recently passed away is recounted in the book "Immigrant from the Land of the Sun."

Although her life story sounds fascinating, Mohsen Momeni asserts that there are still many aspects of her life that haven't been discussed.

* As you were in contact with her in the past, please provide us with some details about her personality and beliefs.

Prior to meeting Mrs. Babai, I got to know his son, and we were arm in arm in Operation Dawn-1 of the war. Some of our friends would frequently comment that he had a look similar to Japanese people. When his mother passed away, I suddenly understood that it wasn't a joke after I had initially assumed it was.

After I got to know her, I saw that she was a very helpful person, especially to veterans who had been hurt by Iraq's chemical attacks. Every year, a group of Japanese doctors who had helped injured patients in the Hiroshima bombing, came to Iran, and she was always accompanying them as a translator and guide.

* What feature of her personality stands out to you the most?

She taught me about having a strong religion and how she consciously converted to Islam and fought for it right up until the end. She never truly sought anything for herself, being the mother of a great martyr.

* Also, you attended religious ceremonies held at her house. Describe that area briefly.

The Japanese order there was absolutely interesting to me. Despite being heavily influenced by Iranian culture, the Japanese order still persists! Like that, when we got there, the ceremony started and ended exactly on schedule, with not even a minute to spare.