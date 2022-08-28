Khosravi Vafa elected president of Iran’s NOC

TEHRAN – Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa was elected as new president of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) for a four-year term on Sunday.

Khosravi Vafa narrowly won the race with 28 votes, one vote more than Mehdi Alinejhad in the second round.

He replaced Reza Salehi Amiri in the post in the elections held in Tehran’s Olympic Academy.

Salehi Amiri had been elected unopposed as replacement of Kioomars Hashemi after the withdrawal of nominations in January 2018.

Khosravi Vafe currently is president of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee as well.