“Heroes of the Frontier” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “Heroes of the Frontier”, a novel by American writer Dave Eggers, has been published in Persian by Chatrang.

Milad Shalikaran is the translator of the novel originally published in 2016.

It is a captivating, often hilarious novel of family, loss, wilderness and the curse of a violent America.

Josie and her children’s father have split up, she’s been sued by a former patient and lost her dental practice, and she’s grieving the death of a young man senselessly killed.

When her ex asks to take the children to meet his new fiancée’s family, Josie makes a run for it, figuring Alaska is about as far as she can get without a passport.

Josie and her kids, Paul and Ana, rent a rattling old RV named the Chateau, and at first, their trip feels like a vacation: They see bears and bison, they eat hot dogs cooked on a bonfire, and they spend nights parked along icy cold rivers in dark forests.

But as they drive, pushed north by the ubiquitous wildfires, Josie is chased by enemies both real and imagined, past mistakes pursuing her tiny family, even to the very edge of civilization.

“Heroes of the Frontier” is the darkly comic story of a mother and her two young children on a journey through an Alaskan wilderness plagued by wildfires and a uniquely American madness.

Photo: A combination photo shows Dave Eggers and the front cover of the Persian edition of his novel “Heroes of the Frontier”.

MMS/YAW