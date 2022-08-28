S. Korea win 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship, Iran come fifth

TEHRAN – South Korea defeated Japan 77-73 here in the final match of the 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, China won the bronze medal after 85-68 win over Lebanon in the third-place match.

Iran also finished fifth the Championship after defeating the Philippines 89-72 at Azadi Basketball Hall.

Iran’s Mohammad Amini scored 19 points and 10 rebounds and nine assists. Matyar Ahmadpour also scored 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Mason Amos led the Philippines' stand with 22 points built on six threes, to go with five rebounds, as EJ Abadam got 18 points, five boards and three assists.