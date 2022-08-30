Effective Role of RISECO Co.’s Products in Promoting Quality of Cars

Concurrent with the Government Week, the Mechanized Car Catalyst Production Lines was inaugurated at RISECO Strategic Development and Investment Company in Safadasht Industrial City of Malard, in the presence of First Vice President Dr. Mohammad Mokhber.

Before the inaugural ceremony of this production line, the Chief Executive of SAIPA Automotive Group along with the senior managers of the Group held a joint meeting with the Chief Executive and senior managers of RISECO Company’s Strategic Development and Investment Company.

During the meeting, the CEOs of Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) and Bahman Group also attended.

Hamid-Reza Samadi the Chairman of the Board of Directors of RISECO Holding Company submitted a comprehensive report on the activities and performance of this leading automotive parts manufacturing group and its subsidiary companies.

The Chief Executive of SAIPA Automotive Group Mohammad Ali Teimouri pointed to the salient achievements taken by RISECO Company and said that the company is administered with knowledge, technical know-how and fruitful experience.

Teimouri appreciated the performance and activity of RISECO Company and stated, “We are witnessing the best relationship between university and industry in the processes of RISECO Company and this is an honor and pride to say that science plays a leading role in the industrial process.”

RISECO Company is administered with the knowledge, technical know-how and experience in a way that all designs at the company are done with thorough knowledge, he said, adding that all the aforementioned parameters show that there is modern thinking in this industrial and production unit which has caused current processes at this company to achieve good results.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chief Executive of SAIPA Automotive Group reiterated that Chief Executive of RISECO Company has implemented all nine fields of European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) in the best form possible.

RISECO Company’s products have completely been chosen strategically and it is a matter of happiness to say that this industrial and production unit is working based on the world’s latest and most modern technology in the field of manufacturing car safety and important parts.

The project of production line of catalyst of car of RISECO Company was put into operation at Safadasht Industrial City, costing over 120 billion tomans, with the generation of employment opportunities for 200 job-seeking people directly, Teimouri added.

RISECO Strategic Development and Investment Company has presently benefited from 53 domestic and foreign shareholders with the perspective of achieving the world’s qualitative level and maximum creation of value in the fields of car manufacturing, automotive parts, oil, petrochemical, food industries (mineral water), social responsibility etc.