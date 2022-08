A middle-aged man is working at an old traditional loom for weaving a special colorful textile, which is on the verge of extinction in his hometown of Mashhad, August 27, 2022.

Locally named Sha’r-bafi, the ancient craft was once practiced in some 4,000 workshops across the northeastern Iranian city. However, his workshop is the last one still in operation. (PHOTO: Seyyed Hossein Mirpour/Tehran Times)