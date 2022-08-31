TEDPIX falls 1,800 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 1,840 points to 1.439 million on Wednesday.

As reported, 4.677 billion securities worth 38.162 trillion rials (about $136.3 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 1,747 points, and the second market’s index lost 2,500 points.

TEDPIX fell 9,004 points (0.62 percent) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 32.361 billion securities worth 219.753 trillion rials (about $784.83 million) were traded through 1.741 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 20.4 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, while the number of deals fell 7.18 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi has said the guidelines and regulations related to market-making activities at Tehran Stock Exchange should be amended.

Speaking at a meeting of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mining and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Stock Market Committee on Monday (August 22), Eshqi also emphasized the need to introduce more goods to the Iran Merchandise Exchange (IME), and to stop interference in the stock market.

During the meeting, the members of the mentioned committee and the SEO head discussed recent issues in the stock market and exchanged ideas for resolving such issues.

Regarding the activities of market makers, the attendees underlined the need for revising market-making guidelines and stressed the importance of defining a transparent income system for this sector.

Creating the necessary technical infrastructure for the implementation of algorithmic transactions in the capital market and holding think-tank meetings between market supervisors and market makers were also among the topics discussed at the mentioned meeting.

