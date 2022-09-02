Tazieh performances up for discussion at Golestan Palace

TEHRAN–Experts of various disciplines have been invited to discuss the religious Tazieh performances and their changes over time.

The cultural event will be held on Sunday at the anthropology museum of the UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace in downtown Tehran, IRIB reported.

Tazieh presents religious events, historical and mythical stories, and folktales. Each performance has four components of poetry, music, song, and motion. The Iranian passion play was registered on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2010.

Located in the heart of Tehran, the palace is like a beautiful pearl that evokes an innate sense of the luxury of Persian kings. Beautiful fountains and lush greenery surround the palace.

At present, the Golestan Palace complex consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates.

The palace complex contains numerous ornaments dating from the 19th century, which are one of its distinguishing features. Palace visitors are impressed by the palace's lavish decoration: paintings, murals, fresco, marble carvings, mirror mosaics, and stained glass.

As mentioned by the UN cultural body, the complex exemplifies architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar era, including the introduction of European motifs and styles into Persian arts.

AFM