Royan Research Festival announces winners

TEHRAN – Five Iranian scientists from domestic and foreign universities were awarded at the 21st Royan Research Festival which was held in Tehran on Saturday.

Royan Research Festival is an event that, in addition to introducing the capabilities of our country's researchers to the international community, creates a suitable environment for the exchange of information and ideas among scientists of reproductive medicine, stem cells, and biotechnology.

The 23rd Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine will also be held in Tehran on September 7-9. The vision of this festival is to apply the knowledge gained from reproductive medicine and stem cell research and interdisciplinary research collaborations, Parvaneh Afsharian, deputy head of Research and Technology at Royan Research Institute said.

The strategy of the secretariat of the 21st Royan Research Festival was to address young researchers under the age of 45 at the national and international level, she stated.

The approach of choosing non-resident Iranians as winners is for the first time implemented in Royan Research Festival and this issue is in line with the implementation of the policies of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology in order to create a context for the participation and cooperation of Iranians living abroad, she explained.

Mehdi Jaimand from Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences; Iman Shabani, assistant professor of the Amirkabir University of Technology; Marzieh Tolai, Associate Professor of Biology at Royan Research Institute; Ali Honaramouz from the Canadian University of Saskatchewan, and Omid Mashinchian from Switzerland are the winners, she said.

Royan is a public, non-profit organization affiliated with the academic center for education, culture, and research. Established in 1991, Royan is a research institute for reproductive biomedicine and infertility treatments; and the world's leading one in both research and treatment of this field.

The institute also acts as a stem cell research leader and is one of the best clinics for infertility treatment. It has 46 scientific members and 186 lab technicians.

FB/MG

