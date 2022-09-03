‘Ardabil 2023’ offers opportunity to introduce province to global community

TEHRAN–The “Ardabil 2023” event is an excellent opportunity for the northwestern province to be introduced internationally, an official with the province’s governorate has said.

For Ardabil, it is imperative to gain promotion on a global scale… It should take full advantage of the event, Kamaleddin Mirjafarian explained on Saturday.

To hold this event and to make maximum use of this opportunity, different organizations should fully cooperate, the official added.

Moreover, private investors should cooperate to gain the opportunity to showcase their products and facilities, he explained.

Plans should also be made to introduce the province’s tourism capacities through foreign exhibitions in Eco member countries and other global markets, he stated.

In 2019, Ardabil along with Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province, were selected as the cultural capitals for the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Last April, the tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

