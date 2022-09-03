Iran denounces Herat mosque blast, promises to aid Afghanistan in battle on terrorism

TEHRAN- Iran has vehemently denounced a terrorist assault at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan, which left 18 people dead. Tehran has pledged its support for Afghans in their struggle against terrorism.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, slammed the assault on Guzargah Mosque worshippers in a statement on Friday.

Kanaani said, “The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by Afghanistan and its oppressed people in the fight against the evil phenomenon of extremism, violence, and terrorism,” expressing worry over the ongoing terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

He sent his sympathies to the grieving and hoped those who were hurt a quick recovery.

For the incident, which was directed at prominent pro-Taliban preacher Mujib Rahman Ansari, no one has claimed responsibility.

Mahmood Rasoli, the spokesman for the Herat police, stated that Ansari and three of his guards were slain while traveling to the mosque with civilians.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, expressed strong condolences for Ansari's passing and said that those responsible were enemies of Islam who would be punished by the Taliban government.

Ansari, a devoted Taliban supporter, had passionately defended the organization in front of hundreds of scholars in late June, denouncing anybody who opposed the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan.

Although the Taliban asserts that it has put in place rigorous security across Afghanistan, there have been a number of explosions in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Daesh.



