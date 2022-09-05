TEDPIX drops 126 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 126 points on Monday.

The index closed at 1.426 million as over 4.015 billion securities worth 39.554 trillion rials (about $141.26 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 742 points, and the second market’s index dropped 1,696 points.

TEDPIX fell 2,996 points (0.21 percent) to 1.439 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 29.571 billion securities worth 226.63 trillion rials (about $810 million) were traded through 725.671 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 9.11 percent and 1.26 percent, respectively, and the number of deals fell 1.01 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA