43rd Fajr International Film Festival poster unveiled

TEHRAN – The poster for the 43rd Fajr International Film Festival was unveiled on Saturday during a ceremony held beside the Tomb of Saadi in Shiraz, Fars Province.

Designed by Mehdi Davaei, the poster is based on a photograph by Jassem Ghazbanpour. In this image, Ghazbanpour captured Abbas Kiarostami, the renowned Iranian filmmaker and Palme d’Or laureate at Cannes, IRNA reported.

Speaking briefly at the ceremony, Raed Faridzadeh, the head of the Iranian Cinema Organization, said: “The function of cinema is nothing other than creating a space where you can pause and reflect in silence through works that each narrate a part of our collective story. One of the great masters of world cinema, the late Abbas Kiarostami, who created such works and narrated a portion of our collective identity, is featured on this year’s festival poster”.

“It is an honor for the festival to bear the name of Master Kiarostami. His unique style of storytelling has a deep connection with Iranian culture, thought, and language. I hope we will have a magnificent festival in the city of Shiraz,” he added.

Faridzadeh also met the Leader’s Representative in Fars Province and explained about the festival. “For many years, this festival was held in Tehran, and we decided to make use of the capacities of other regions of the country. What better choice than a province that has strong infrastructure and the ability to introduce a significant part of our religious and national identity”.

He noted that, based on the memorandum of understanding between the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Governor of Fars Province, the Fajr International Film Festival will henceforth be hosted by Shiraz.

“Since the theme of this festival is ‘The Union of Poetry and Cinema,’ Shiraz is the best place in the country to host it,” Faridzadeh noted.

Referring to the foreign participants, he said: “There is great enthusiasm among filmmakers to come to Iran, and more than 170 international guests will travel to Shiraz”.

He also announced that, in addition to foreign filmmakers, ministers, deputy ministers, and film officials from 14 countries will attend the event.

Regarding the various sections of the 43rd Fajr International Film Festival, Faridzadeh said: “A special competitive section called ‘Broken Olive,’ dedicated to the children of Gaza and featuring nine films, will be held this year”.

He added that Eastern Vista, Discovering First-Time Filmmakers, and the Film Market are among other sections of the festival.

Faridzadeh also noted that specialized panels on Middle Eastern cinematic language, along with other film-related discussions, will be held on the sidelines of the festival.

The 43rd Fajr International Film Festival will take place from November 26 to December 3, hosted by the city of Shiraz.

